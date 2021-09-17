9 ways you can support a Lady Startup through another COVID Christmas.

The busiest shopping season of the year is fast approaching. After 18 months of enthusiastic online purchases, there’s no suggestion that we’ll change our ways this Christmas - even with eased restrictions on the horizon.

No one is more excited (and maybe a bit nervous) about the festive season than small business owners. They’ve been hit especially hard by the pandemic and the necessary measures put in place to keep people safe. The gifting season marks a major opportunity for many businesses to make sales and get back in the black.

Lady Startup, the education-based community that helps women to put a rocket up their business dreams, has nine ways you can support a small business or side-hustle this Christmas. And some of them won’t even cost you a thing.

1. Batch buy your gifts

Christmas means buying lots of gifts for lots of people so save yourself time - and postage fees - and make a Lady Startup’s day (week? year?) by snapping up multiple gifts. Matching leggings for your sister and her three kids from Lady Startup course graduate Mama Movement? Hard yes.

Yes, the big retailers have made it easy to shop in bulk, with bonuses like super speedy shipping. But if you are a planner (and if you’re reading this article you likely are), you can get sustainable, handmade or original alternatives from a Lady Startup.