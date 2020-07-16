The Australian and international news stories you need to know today, Friday July 17.

428 new cases recorded in Victoria.

Victoria has recorded 428 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day total for the state so far and the 12th consecutive day in triple digits.

Announcing the news in a press conference this morning, Premier Daniel Andrews also confirmed the deaths of three people who'd been battling the disease: a man in his 80s, a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s.

"We send our best wishes and our thoughts and prayers to their families, this will be a particularly challenging and very, very sad time for them," he said.

Of the new cases, 57 are connected to known outbreaks, one is from quarantine and 370 are under investigation.





New restrictions introduced for NSW.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has announced new restrictions on venues in NSW as the state works to stop community transmission.

The maximum 10-person-per-booking rule applied to pubs last week, will next week be extended to clubs, restaurants and cafes. The measure will come into effect on Friday, July 24.

"The reason for this as we absolutely need everybody seated when they are in a venue," she said.

"When you have smaller groups, there is less chance of people getting up and mingling.

"We do not want any sort of mingling, that spreads the disease."

Weddings and corporate events will be limited to a maximum of 150 guests, and funerals have been limited to a maximum of 100 people.

"[Everyone needs to be] completely seated – no dancing, no singing, no mingling," Ms Berejiklian said.

Explaining the lower cap for funerals, the Premier said, "For funerals and places of worship, people tend to know everybody else at that event or at that ceremony, and that increases the risk of transmission."

The four square metre rule will apply for all venues.

The current restrictions of 20 visitors to a home will not change however Ms Berejiklian said health officials had warned 10 guests would be a safer number





Victorians hope for a plateau in COVID-19 cases after highest daily total.

Victoria has reached its highest daily number of COVID-19 cases after one week of the new lockdown to bring the coronavirus under control.

The 317 COVID-19 cases recorded in Victoria on Thursday marked Australia's biggest daily increase in coronavirus cases, but authorities hope it is all downhill from here.

"It's a big number. I expect it to turn around this week," Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said on Thursday.