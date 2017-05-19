Courtney Waldon suffered a terrible accident. Two weeks later, her husband left.

Courtney Waldon suffered horrific burns. Then her husband walked out.

She begged him to stay, but with her face burned, he said he couldn’t “handle” her.

Last September, everything was looking good for Courtney Cosper Waldon. Waldon, from Georgia, had just got married, and was mother to a beautiful little girl, Caroline.

Then a campfire accident changed everything. Gasoline was poured onto the fire and it exploded towards her. She suffered third-degree burns across her face and 40 per cent of her body. She spent a month in a medically induced coma in hospital.

Two weeks later, her husband walked out. Waldon says it was “a slap in the face”.

“I tried and begged him to come back, my daughter didn't deserve it, but he just said he couldn't handle me,” she says in The Mirror.

"I went from being the very pretty girl, just married, had my life in order, to barely being able to dress myself and needing help for everything and having to learn how to do things over again.”

Waldon says she found it very hard to come to terms with what happened.

“The first time I saw myself in the mirror I got sick and almost passed out.”