In the late 90s, Courtney Love auditioned for Fight Club. She claims Brad Pitt got her fired.

If there’s one thing we know about Courtney Love, she says what she thinks and she’s not shy about it.

So when she hopped on comedian Marc Maron’s podcast WTF with Marc Maron and spoke about Brad Pitt and director David Fincher, I was all ears.

In the episode, Love recounts how she lost her role as Marla in Fincher’s cult classic 1999 film Fight Club because she would not give Brad Pitt the rights to Kurt Cobain’s story.

"I get the role," she recounts to Maron on the podcast, "so the lawyers have called the lawyers — this is my role. We’d done all these table reads, I’d gone to work privately with David, and I get this phone call and it’s from Gus Van Sant, and Gus is having lunch with Brad Pitt. He goes, 'Brad really wants to do a movie about music.'"

Van Sant then pitches the idea of doing a biopic on Kurt Cobain, who tragically passed away in 1994 at 27, leaving widower Courtney Love as the keeper of his public image, a right she lost in 2012.

"It was like the hellmouth opened, oh my God," she continued on the podcast. "'We wanna do it about Kurt!' This was like 2000, no one's ever done this. And 22 years later, I still kick myself for not having the shark instinct to be like, 'Sure,' and fuck 'em later. I went nuclear. 'I don’t do Faust, who the f*ck do you think you are?!'"

Kurt Cobain and Courtney Love in 1992. Image: Getty.