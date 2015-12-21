Meet the New Zealand couple who just had their fourth set of twins in five years.

You’re more likely to win the lottery than produce four sets of naturally conceived, non-identical twins in a row.

And yet, that’s exactly what New Zealand couple Emma and Loma Uhila managed when, earlier this year, Emma gave birth to Levi and Mia.

According to scientists, the odds are around one-in-24-million.

Channel 7’s Sunday Night ran a segment on the family of 11, which mum Emma says wasn’t planned.

“It just happened,” she said. “Definitely weren’t planning any of them really.”

“It was nice though.”

The couple’s eldest, Micah, is six — until June, he also had six little sisters, all twins.

Ava and Lily, Isla and Eden and Indi and Emme.

“It evens the score a bit, having another boy,” Emma says. “We’ve got our netball team and two boys now.”