Could an affair make your marriage STRONGER?

That's what a new survey is claiming.

Crazy, right? I don't know about you but this doesn't sound like marriage to me. It sounds like dating. To me, one of the biggest requirements of marriage is fidelity but a surprising number of couples now claim affairs have helped their marriages.

1 in 3 married couples surveyed claim cheating has made their sex life better thus improving their marriages. Relationship expert Tracey Cox explains to the Daily Mail, "Sometimes an affair can be a wake up call for a marriage and jolt one or both partners into realising just how important they are to each other and how devastating it would be to lose them."

Could there something in this?

"Married dating" website Ashley Madison now has almost half-a-million Australian members since it's launch here in 2010. It has a smartphone app and the website claims to protect cheaters from leaving a trail by deleting personal communication between users and keeping identities a secret. The service promises sex or your money back. It's popularity has sparked debate about the traditional rules of marriage.

Isn't it better to have discreet affairs and stay in your marriage rather than go through the trauma of breaking up your family? What if you love your husband or wife but are feeling lonely or neglected?

What they don't know won't hurt them, right?

However Tracey Cox ultimately warns against affairs. "But in most cases, affairs devastate relationships. I would never, ever suggest an affair as a way of improving marriage because affairs break the trust bond and in most cases, it never recovers."