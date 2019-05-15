The $60 Cotton On puffer jacket bringing an extra layer of warmth to my winter workouts.

Winter is coming.

Actually, it’s pretty much already here – and that means getting up at 5.30am to fit in a gym session before work is becoming tough.

My gym is closer to work than home – it’s a 30-minute brisk walk to get there. But that walk means a lot to me. It warms me up so I’m ready to train as soon as I arrive and it gives me a chance to catch up on podcasts and to call friends and family back home in the UK.

Last year I ditched my walk in favour of the bus for the coldest couple of months.

But this year, I was determined not to do that.

Enter: the Cotton On Body Active Hiking Puffer Jacket.

Not even mad about having to go outside, tbh.