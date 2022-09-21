"I spent $400 on activities for three days." The true cost of school holidays.

My eldest son has just turned 12 years old and yet I still get weirdly surprised every time the school holidays come around... again. Like, where did those last 10 weeks just go?!

There are about 12 to 14 weeks of school holidays per year in Australia and because the average working adult only gets four weeks of annual leave per year, it's easy to see why families like ours need to fork out for school holiday activities to cover the gap.

I work part time and my husband also works flexibly. But even with this flexibility, we still need to organise a minimum of three days of paid for activities over the two-week school holidays in April, July and September while we carry out our paid employment. (I'm not yet ready to contemplate the enormity of the six-week summer holidays that are fast approaching.)

In the lead up to each school holiday, I start by googling to see what sports clubs are running 'holiday camps', and which ones have wet weather contingency plans (thanks La Niña!).