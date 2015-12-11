'Kyly Clarke's pram cost $1700. Once, that would have shocked me...'

It’s one of the first big shocks of parenthood…

Looking for a vehicle with reclinable seats, multiple-point safety harnesses, lots of storage space, four-wheel suspension, a sweet turning circle, wheels that both swivel and lock into position and good manoeuvrability?

Then look no further than your local baby store.

That’s right. Prams these days come with many of the same features of cars – and price tags to match.

It was only months after I’d gotten rid of my first car, the second-hand Barina for which I’d pored over pages and pages of The Trading Post in search of and then scrimped and saved to pull together the cash to buy, that I found myself in a similar situation.

But this time, with baby in belly and completely illiterate in the language of pram makes and models, I had expected to fork out a whole lot less money.

Then I went pram shopping and discovered that there are prams that sell for $2500. Seriously.

Worse still, after being subjected to the sales pitches of those experts specially trained in bleeding parents-to-be dry, I could almost justify the expense. After all, if anyone deserves the best, it’s my unborn prodigy, right?

And Kyly Clarke’s new bundle of cuteness and dribble, Kelsey Lee, obviously. This week the model and blogger proudly posted a picture on Instagram of the $1700 Joolz Earth Geo Mono, with matching $85 umbrella.