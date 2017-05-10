The real costs of IVF, surrogacy, adoption and fostering.

If you’re looking for advice about options surrounding fertility, pregnancy or counselling, always consult your doctor.

One in six couples experience fertility issues. One in six. Yet no matter how common it may be, few are prepared to hear the news from their doctor.

Genea Fertility Specialist Dr Anthony Marren describes what couples experience next as a kind of “grief”. But he notes that with the help of doctors, sound advice and thorough research there are ways through this, ways for couples to create the little family of which they’ve always dreamed.

The important thing is they are prepared for the costs – emotional and financial – that come with it.

These are just a few of the most common.

IVF

In vitro fertilisation is a popular technique that involves the use of medication (via an injection) to stimulate the ovaries to mature multiple eggs.

Those eggs are extracted and introduced to sperm in a lab, where the resulting embryos are grown to Day 5 before being transferred back into the woman’s womb. Any surplus embryos are frozen for later use.

It’s doesn’t work for everyone, of course, and it’s clearly an expensive process.

“Depending on whether the woman has private insurance, the cost of a stimulated cycle at a full cost clinic in Australia is between $3,700 and $4,500 after Medicare rebates,” Dr Marren told Mamamia.

“The cost to return a frozen embryo is between $2,000 and $2,500. So, I would say couples should budget for at least two stimulated and two frozen cycles as a minimum.”

Women will also generally require a day or two off work for the egg collection, which is performed under anaesthesia.

Couples should also be aware that the costs for IVF surrogacy are far greater, as Medicare rebates do not apply.

Surrogacy

On top of the IVF fees and consultations with fertility specialiasts, couples wishing to enlist a surrogate need to prepare for significant financial outlay if they opt to go down this path.