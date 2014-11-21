Friday's news in under 5 minutes.

1. Bill Cosby responds to rape allegations

A video has emerged of comedian Bill Cosby responding to the rape allegations that surround him, including two new ones that have come to light over the past month.

The interview was recorded by Associated Press on November 6th, but this part of it was never aired.

With his wife Camille by his side he was asked about the rape allegations.

“There’s no response,” he replied.

“And I’ll tell you why. I don’t want to compromise your integrity, but I don’t talk about it.”

He then changes his mind asking that the footage get scrapped.

In light of recent allegations Associated Press decided to release the video.

Since 2005, more than a dozen women, two of whom came forward recently including model Janice Dickinson, have accused Cosby of drugging and raping or molesting them.

For more read this post here.

2. Julie Bishop criticises Obama

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has told the ABC that the Government had an issue with a speech made by US President Obama during his time at the G20.

“There was an issue regarding his statement about the Great Barrier Reef and I can understand the Queensland Government’s concern because the Queensland government and Australia has committed significant resources, funding and effort into conserving and preserving the Great Barrier Reef,” Ms Bishop said on 7.30 last night.

At a speech at the University of Queensland, Mr Obama challenged the government to tackle climate change and urged young Australians to act before it was too late.

“I have not had time to go to the Great Barrier Reef and I want to come back and I want my daughters to come back and I want their daughters and sons to come back and have that be there in 50 years,” he said.

Sky News reports that the Parliamentary Secretary for the Environment, Simon Birmingham feels President Obama can say what he likes.

“I think that President Obama is free to speak in a country like Australia as he chooses. We give freedom of speech to those citizens and visitors alike.”

3. Eddie Obeib and Ian Macdonald to be prosecuted

Former New South Wales Labor ministers Eddie Obeid and Ian Macdonald have been ordered to appear in court after prosecutors decided to act on the findings of the state’s corruption watchdog.



</p>

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div>

<p>

4. Mother who killed three sentenced

A mother in the UK who killed three of her four children has been sentenced.