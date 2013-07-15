Glee co-stars pay tribute to Cory Monteith.

1. Glee co-stars pay tribute after Cory Monteith’s death.

Glee star Cory Monteith, 31, was found dead in a hotel room in Vancouver yesterday.

No cause of death has been given, and no foul play is suspected. TMZ have reported that he was ”clearly deceased” when police arrived on the scene. Some sources have suggested that Monteith died from an overdose, but an autopsy will not be carried out until Monday.

Monteith voluntarily checked himself into rehab earlier this year in April, for substance abuse. He was spotted leaving the program in June. Monteith had previously spent time in rehab when he was 19-years-old.

A spokesman for the Vancouver Police, Acting Chief Doug LePard, said: “As was the case in countless homes, I watched Glee regularly with my daughters, and I know there will be shock and sadness in many households with the news of his tragic death.”

Monteith was engaged to on-screen flame, actress Lea Michele, who said when he checked into rehab in March that she was proud of his decision, and would support him. The pair were to get married in two weeks.

In a statement to People, a representative has asked, “We ask that everyone kindly respect Lea’s privacy during this devastating time.”

“Have no words,” his Glee co-star Dot-Marie Jones Tweeted. “My heart is broken.”

Kat Dennings said, “I can’t fully process this news. Tragic, tragic loss of a young, promising, talented man.”

Glee actor Damian McGinty recalled that Monteith was the “guy I shot my first acting scene with. The nicest guy I’ve met. Can’t believe it.”

And Kaley Cuoco said, “No words. Prayers. Thoughts w his family. This is terrible. Can’t speak.”