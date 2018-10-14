Lloyd Rayney was falsely accused of killing his wife. Now he wants answers.

On August 15, 2007, Corryn Rayney’s body was found in a deep grave in Kings Park, Perth.

The 44-year-old had been buried head first.

According to ABC News, the mother-of-two had disappeared eight days earlier and was last seen attending a boot-scooting class in the Perth suburb of Bentley.

After the discovery of her body, the police launched a two and half year investigation into her murder. It led them to arrest and charge her husband Lloyd Rayney, a prominent barrister specialising in criminal prosecution.

Lloyd Rayney speaks exclusively to 60 Minutes…



Rayney was later found not guilty of the crime during a judge-only trial. Prosecutors would later launch and lose two appeals against the verdict.

Now Rayney has spoken exclusively to 60 Minutes’ Tara Brown about his determination to find his wife’s real killer.

He told Brown on the night of his wife’s disappearance, he and his two young daughters went to bed, assuming Corryn was just out with some friends.

And when they woke the next morning and there was no sign of her, they all just assumed she had gone to work early.

“There was no reason to believe anything had happened,” he explained.

But when Rayney later received a phone call from his wife’s work about her absence, he immediately became worried.

“I knew straight away that something was wrong,” he said.

“Corryn was very conscientious, loved her job. For her not to go to work, something was wrong.”

Eight days later, police discovered her body.