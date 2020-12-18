Bad news: You've probably been using dry shampoo wrong this whole time.

If there's one MVP in the beauty game, it's dry shampoo. She's an absolute SAINT. And she's saved our arses many a time.

A few spritzes of the stuff fixes dirty, greasy, REALLY-PUSHING-IT hair in a pinch, moping up even the slipperiest of limp strands.

But also! Great for clean hair. It adds jussst enough volume and inspiration to make people think you *actually* made an effort on a random Tuesday morning. HA! Suckers.

But here's the thing, you guys. Even though most of us have been using it since we were, like 15, there's a large chance we've all been applying it wrong this entire time.

Seems ridiculous (whatsa coupla white patches in your hair? Who cares!) - but it's actually a big deal! It really is.

Cause many of us dry shampoo users either apply way too much product way too close to our scalp, just pile it all on one spot, or not massaging it in fully. And it's really bloody bad for your poor scalp.

Uneven application can result in s**t things like product build-up, causing your scalp to become irritated, flaky, itchy and everything you don't want.

To help you avoid screwing up your scalp health, we've asked Grow’s haircare expert Tiarne April from Chumba Concept Salon to tell us the correct way to apply dry shampoo.

1. Part hair into sections.

To apply dry shampoo the correct way, you’ll have to divide your hair into sections. Annoying, we know - but it'll give you the most solid finish.

"Yes, it can be a little more time-consuming, but parting hair into sections when applying product is key to a natural-looking finish," said April.