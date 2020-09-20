'This is a good day. A day where Victorians can be proud.' What you need to know about COVID-19 this weekend.

Victoria records 14 new cases and 5 deaths.

On Sunday, Victoria recorded 14 new cases and five deaths in the past 24 hours. It marks the second day in a row that daily new cases have fallen below 30, after the state recorded 21 new cases on Saturday.

Nine of the new cases have been linked to known outbreaks while the remaining five are still under investigation.

Melbourne's 14-day average, which is key to slightly easing the city's restrictions on September 28, has now fallen to 36.2. The rolling 14-day average in regional Victoria now sits at 1.8.

"Ultimately, these numbers are cause for great optimism and a positivity, I would hope, right across Metropolitan Melbourne," Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said on Sunday.

The premier added that while today is "a good day" for Victorians, no good would come from opening up too early.

"There is no good letting our frustration get the better of us, because all that will mean is that everything Metropolitan Melbourne has given, everything that everyone has done to produce these low, but still not low enough numbers, will count for nothing, because we'll be open - yes, but not open for very long."

"This is a good day, though. A day where Victorians can be proud of the work that they've done."

The Premier and Minister for Creative Industries Martin Foley also announced a $13 million package for the state's live music industry.

#COVID19VicData: Yesterday there were 14 new cases and the loss of 5 lives reported. The 14 day rolling average & number of cases with unknown source are down from yesterday as we move toward COVID Normal. Info: https://t.co/eTputEZdhs #COVID19Vic pic.twitter.com/AVvaMLwUpQ — VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) September 19, 2020

Sydney taxi driver tests positive for COVID-19.

Contact tracing is underway after a taxi driver who has tested positive for COVID-19 worked for 10 days while potentially infectious.

The driver, who tested positive yesterday, visited locations in Sydney and the NSW South Coast during this time.