What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Saturday May 2.

Public health alert over Queensland virus case.

Queensland health officials have issued a public health alert after a Qantas flight passenger was diagnosed with COVID-19.

Anyone travelling on Qantas flight QF614 on April 22 has been urged to contact 13 HEALTH following the diagnosis overnight.

“We ask that passengers seated in rows 19, 20, 21, 22 and 23 of this flight, who have not already been contacted by Queensland Health call 13 HEALTH and advise that you were a passenger on this flight,” a health department statement said.

“All other passengers are considered very low risk, however anyone with health concerns can contact 13 HEALTH.”

The passenger concerned recently returned from overseas and is linked to a cruise ship carrying people who later tested for the virus, Health Minister Steven Miles said on Saturday.

The passenger was the only new case of COVID-19 confirmed in Queensland overnight, with health workers now having done 113,601 tests.

Health officials are holding their breath to see whether allowing people to venture outside their homes will drive a wave of new virus cases.

Saturday is the first day of an experiment in easing some restrictions. It will take two weeks before officials know whether they can successfully juggle suppressing the virus while allowing people to move around a little more freely.