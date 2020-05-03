What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Sunday May 3.

"This is something that we're going to raise with residents in our communication shortly," Anglicare Sydney chief executive Grant Millard said on Saturday.

NSW Labor leader Jodi McKay has also called on the government to give all Newmarch residents, even ones who were healthy, the option of being moved to the public hospital system.

There are currrently 109 coronavirus patients being treated by NSW Health, including 14 in intensive care, while 2,300 have recovered.

The national death toll in Australia is now 94.

Boris Johnson's son named after doctors that saved his life.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and fiancee Carrie Symonds have named their son in tribute to their grandfathers and the doctors who treated Johnson for COVID-19.

Symonds, 32, posted a picture of her cradling the newborn on Instagram, saying she "couldn't be happier".

"Introducing Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson born on 29.04.20 at 9am," she posted on Saturday.

"Wilfred after Boris' grandfather, Lawrie after my grandfather, Nicholas after Dr Nick Price and Dr Nick Hart – the two doctors that saved Boris' life last month.

"Thank you so, so much to the incredible NHS maternity team at UCLH that looked after us so well. I couldn't be happier. My heart is full."