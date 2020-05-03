What you need to know about COVID-19 today, Sunday May 3.

— With AAP.
Fourteenth resident of Sydney’s Newmarch House dies from COVID-19.
A fourteenth resident of Sydney’s Newmarch House has died after testing positive to COVID-19, Anglicare Sydney confirmed on Sunday morning.
Ann Fahey, 76 years old, died at Nepean Hospital in north-west Sydney.
There have now been 61 cases and 14 deaths related to transmission at the aged care home that has become the centre of a coronavirus cluster.
It comes as Anglicare’s chief executive says the organisation will raise the possibility of extracting residents from the Western Sydney aged care home.