In 2010, Jenny suddenly lost her 18-month-old baby. There was only one thing that helped.

Jenny McGregor found therapy in writing music when she suddenly lost her 18-month-old son, Jamie, in 2010. It was during this devastating time she was helped by The Red Nose Foundation.

They offered her and her husband, Ben, free counselling and support in their darkest hour.

Whilst grieving, Jenny turned to her touchstone – music. Yet she was unable to find the solace she needed to connect, to heal, and to live through the trauma. It was this reason that Jenny started to write songs to work through the devastation that came from the death of her child.

Through her work as a Clown Doctor for The Humour Foundation, sadly, she knows first-hand that losing a child is not a rare thing, and that many others have been through the same grief. It’s these other bereaved parents she hopes to help.

Jenny’s Kickstarter campaign aims to raise $25,000 to professionally produce and share an album of 12 songs with bereaved parents. In order to help those who need it most, Jenny is creating the album to provide free to Red Nose.

The album will be free for all parents who access Red Nose services. Her music will also be available for sale, with 100% of all proceeds going back to Red Nose.

"This album is a legacy to my son, Jamie. It has been a part of my healing, and if it can help just one other person heal, then it has been completely worthwhile," Jenny said.

On Thursday night (20th July), Jenny launched her campaign at Desire Books in Manly, who generously offered their location for free. It was a full house, attended by supporters, representatives of The Red Nose Foundation, Clown Doctors, friends and family.