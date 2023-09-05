'My daughter took her own life last year. Why do I find myself apologising for it?'

Content warning: This post includes discussions of suicide that may be distressing to some readers.

18 months ago, I wrote an article for Mamamia about my daughter's long struggle with her mental health and her eventual suicide in February 2022.

Since then, I continue to go through the rollercoaster of emotions that losing a child brings and I wrestle with my feelings over her loss every minute of every day.

I've now been through all the "firsts" without her: her birthday, Mother's Day, Christmas and all of those other special times throughout the year that stab you in the heart a little more sharply as the time passes.

Watch: What you need to know about Grief. Post continues after video.



Video via Psych2Go.

Why then do I find myself apologising to mere strangers when they learn of her death?

All of my friends and family know what happened, however occasionally I run into an acquaintance, and we will be doing the obligatory catch up. I will fill them in on what my son and I have been doing (my husband passed away the year before our daughter.) While I try to end the chit chat there, they will inevitably ask.

"And what about your daughter, what is she up to now?"

Even worse is the strangers.

Meeting new people whether at work or socially it often comes up in conversation, "How many kids do you have?"

Now this questions stumps me every time.

I had two children; I had two children for 23 years but now I only have one, how do you explain this to a total stranger?