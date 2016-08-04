Introducing Martha. The coolest grandma on earth.

Always smiling, Grandma Martha loves to sing and dance, but she wasn’t always so chipper.

She spent her life doing back-breaking manual labour and when when she tragically lost her son to HIV, she had to raise his three orphaned children in her 70s.

Support from Australian Aid made her life a whole lot easier.

“I have been able to move on,” she expains.

“So now I can think about others and help them.”

