Here's what to get your trendy mum for Mother's Day.

I don’t know about you, but I get a certain shiver down my spine when my mum (or anyone, for that matter) uses the word ‘trendy’ in a sentence.

I know she means well, but can we all just agree to archive this term for good?

What mum really means when she says my style is trendy is that she thinks it’s cool and modern, and something she would like to emulate.

The only thing is, she doesn’t know how, which is why she relies on her dutiful daughter for help.

Speaking of gifts, have you sorted yours for Mother’s Day?

Or are you going to do what you always do, which is forget about it completely only to make a mad dash to Woolies the day-of for a card and a candle/flowers/something she couldn’t care less about?

In the name of organisation, we've rounded up the best gifts for your trendy 'cool mum', whether you're on a budget or have cash to burn.

Budget buys

Let's start the proceedings at $15 with these very on-trend tassel earrings from Etsy. Pick your colour, then order here by Wednesday May 4 to get these to mum on time ($2 shipping, 3-7 business days).