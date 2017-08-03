Men can now 'glue' their penis shut during sex and we are lost for words.

We don’t mean to alarm you, but there is now such a thing as PENIS GLUE and we are absolutely freaking out.

And while we truly do wish this was all some horrific joke (considering some guy tried to make a vagina glue a thing earlier this year), we’re pretty sure it’s not.

The new product – named Jiftip – is described as a “feel shield” and works just like a “specialty skin bandage” to form a seal over the tip of a man’s urethra.

It’s been designed as an alternative to condoms, promising “real sex without side effects”.

We think they mean no babies. Babies are a side effect of sex, you guys, and a sticker on your peen a day keeps them away, apparently.

(Or, as the product’s website so eloquently puts it, “Jiftip… will send a few eager baby-seeds back to their room”. Delightful, just delightful.)

The sausage sticker claims there is a disappointing 'catch-22' for men when it comes to having sex: using a condom makes them "feel safe, nothing else" and using no protection let's them "feel everything, except safe".

Poor things. The struggle is real.

But here's the thing: despite claiming that by using the product "nothing gets in or out", the fine print on the site's FAQ section says that official testing of the product is still several years away and states Jiftip only really protects "pleasure".

Apparently, it's "not intended or approved to prevent pregnancy or STI's".