Constance Hall: 'Sonia Kruger is a kind woman saying sad and dangerous things.'

Plenty of people have weighed in on the scandal surrounding Sonia Kruger’s stance on Muslim immigration. Silvia Jeffreys, Waleed Aly, Pauline Hanson, and now Constance Hall.

In a passionate Facebook post last night, the popular writer told her 800,000 followers that while she loves The Voice host, her call to ban Muslims from entering Australia “broke” her heart.

“It broke my heart for the Muslims that I know, for the refugees desperate to escape the same enemy that we are accusing them of being,” she wrote.

Video by Channel 9

As Hall, 32, explained, part of the reason she was so affected by Kruger’s comments on Today Extra earlier this week was not just because she strongly disagreed with them, but because of a meaningful personal encounter she had with star while working at a Melbourne bar several years ago.

Hall was serving partygoes at a Dancing With The Stars event, when the Strictly Ballroom actress beckoned her over and asked her to join her at the table.

“So I sat with Sonia for about 10 minutes, I cant remember what exactly we spoke about but I do remember how she made me feel, special. Like we knew each other, like we were friends, on the same level,” Hall wrote.