I’m getting older. I see it in my photos.

It means there are more lines on my face but that also makes me more beautiful.

It means I forgive more often and quicker; it also makes me more forgiving of myself and accepting of my daily f**k ups.

It means the gap between tits and vagina is closing but that’s also because I’ve had the honour of little suckling babies attached to me.

It means I stress less about small sh*t and spend more time doing what makes me happy.

It means that sex filled with boys who don’t know how to please me and my own self-consciousness stopping me from showing them how to is behind me. The best sex of my life is happening now and in my future.

It means that I’ve learnt the power of listening, being silenced, humbled into shutting the f**k up and sitting down while someone else teaches me something. And it also means I have a past, a history that I’m proud of and a story to tell when my turn comes.