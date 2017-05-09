Connie Johnson: "My pain will be over. And theirs will just be beginning."

Two weeks on from her brother’s Gold Logie win, Connie Johnson has spoken about what lies ahead for her family as her cancer battle nears its end.

“It’s very different for me than it is for my loved ones,” the mum-of-two told The Project’s Carrie Bickmore on Tuesday evening in an interview alongside Samuel.

“We will all die, we will all face that and, yes, it’s terrifying,” Connie said.

“I think it’s terrifying for everybody.”

In April this year, the 37-year-old announced she was ceasing chemotherapy and stopping all cancer treatments.

Over the years, Connie has had a double mastectomy, plus chemotherapy and radiation.