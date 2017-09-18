EXCLUSIVE: Samuel Johnson's raw interview with Mia Freedman following the death of his sister, Connie.

Since Connie Johnson died of cancer just over a week ago, a lot of people have been worrying about her brother Sam. How is he coping? Is he OK? What will he do now that she’s gone? In the past few years, while Sam and Connie were the public faces of Love Your Sister, Sam has become like Australia’s little brother. Women feel protective of him and never more so than right now in the days after Connie’s death.

Of course, Sam isn’t the only one who is grieving. There is a much larger family and, indeed, an entire village of half a million supporters behind the scenes who loved – and still love – Connie as fiercely as he did and feel just as gutted by her loss. Connie had a husband, two sons, a sister, another brother, three nephews and a best friend who was also her carer. All of these people have forged the tightest of bonds around Australia’s most famous cancer patient – as Sam has often referred to Connie.

Yesterday, as her family and closest friends prepared for Connie’s private funeral that will be held today in Canberra and the public service this coming Saturday in Melbourne, Sam invited me over to the house in Canberra where he was staying for a chat and to meet some of the women in Connie’s too-short life.

I was nervous about intruding at a really painful and emotional time for the family. But Sam, once he's decided he trusts you and he's going to bring you into his circle, he's all in. And so he was. He looks exhausted. How could he not. But his signature energy is undimmed. His light is not out. In fact, he's more fired up than I've ever seen him. The laughter, the tears, the passion.....it's all on display because Sam knows no other way to be. And he has work to do.