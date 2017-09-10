The parenting advice Connie Johnson wants us all to remember.

On Friday, Love Your Sister’s Connie Johnson died from breast cancer at just 40 years old. She was a wife, a sister, a friend, and a mum to her two boys, Willoughby, 11, and Hamilton, 10.

Connie has left behind an amazing legacy, a huge community of supporters and two young boys who know exactly how much their mum loved them and just how hard it was for her to let them go.

Before she died, Connie often spoke about how she just hoped she would live until her boys were old enough to remember her.

“I find my peace by spending time with my family, by living in a way that I would be proud of my kids remembering,” the mum-of-two said in a TedX speech in Brisbane in 2014.

“I love them, and I always will, and I’m not leaving them willingly.”