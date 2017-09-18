Samuel Johnson makes passionate announcement about how he will continue Connie's fight.

Connie Johnson was an inspiration, but she was also a wife, a sister, a mother and a friend.

Ten days after she died of breast cancer, Samuel Johnson has appeared on The Project to talk about sister Connie‘s legacy and what is next for him and their family.

Coming straight from the funeral, the interview had the majority of the TV panel in tears as soon as he began to speak.

“All things considered, I’m doing well. It was beautiful, just as she planned, it’s weird to use the word perfect for a funeral but it was,” he said.

He said Connie's husband Mike was "strong".

He described Connie as "over the moon" at receiving the Medal of The Order of Australia by General Sir Peter Cosgrove in her hospice bed in Canberra on September 7, just before she died.

"We all know that trophies aren't what it's about but to have that recognition from the government of Australia, she was over the moon, it was great for all of us," he said.

"We had about half an hour to get her laughing and then she fell asleep and didn't wake up. She went out on top."



EXCLUSIVE: Mia Freedman speaks to Sam and his family about Connie's legacy. Post continues after audio.



When asked by Carrie if Connie realised the impact she'd had on so many other people's lives, he said "By the end, she sure did".

Working closely since her diagnosis, Samuel said the biggest lesson Connie taught him has happened after her death.

"It took for Connie to die for me to learn... I've always placed myself as the student, really it's only in her absence that her lessons have become as profound," he said.

"I thought that our quest to raise $10 million was it, I thought my role was to be the chief custodian of her legacy. I've figured if that's it, I haven't learnt my lesson. She wasn't training me, it was just an apprenticeship.