'She was a storm thundering into hearts': Mike Johnson's loving tribute to wife Connie.

Of the 18 years Michael Johnson knew his wife Connie, half were plagued by cancer.

Of the 40 years Connie lived, a third of those were spent fighting the disease.

“I knew Connie for 18 years and for almost half of that, she had cancer. Cancer loved Connie. Connie hated cancer,” Mr Johnson said at the public memorial for his late wife on Saturday afternoon in Melbourne.

Villagers of every age and every background and every story came to farewell the 40-year-old mum-of-two, who, with an army of friends and family by her side, created a community we now know as Love Your Sister.

“For a lot of this cancer journey, Con was looking out and I was looking in. My cancer experience was quite insular. My focus was on Con and the kids, providing stability and looking after them. So, it’s fair to say I was slow to see what Con was achieving and what was happening out in the world.

“But I began to see it, and I began to become inspired by what Con was able to do from a simple message and a few little raindrops of hope she would put out there.”

Mr Johnson also detailed in his eulogy how their wish to have a third child – a sibling for Willoughby, 11, and Hamilton, 10 – was crushed by the return of her cancer.