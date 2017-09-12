Samuel Johnson has invited thousands of 'villagers' to help celebrate the life of sister Connie.

Last Friday, Australia lost one of its most inspirational women when Connie Johnson passed away from breast cancer at age 40.

Now, her brother Samuel is inviting her thousands of supporters to celebrate her life at a Melbourne service next week.

“Connie Cottonsock’s village service will be in Melbourne on the 23rd,” he wrote on the Love Your Sister Facebook page.

“Just wanted to give a heads up to any interstate villagers planning to attend.”

Samuel also confirmed the service would be live-streamed online for those who were unable to travel to the farewell.

The post was soon flooded with messages of love and support from supporters all over the country, with many confirming they were going to attend.

"I wouldn't miss it for the world," one woman wrote.

"As you know, Connie (and you) touched a lot of people. I'm one of them."

Another wrote that she would be there "with my arms open wide for a hugs to everyone who needs one".