1. “She went out on top.” Sam Johnson shares Connie’s final moments.

Actor Sam Johnson, now Australia’s ‘Chief Cancer Vanquisher’, has spoken about his sister Connie’s final moments before she succumbed to the cancer she’s been fighting for nearly her whole life.

Connie, 40, founder of Love Your Sister, a charity dedicated to raising money for cancer research, and mother of two boys, died last Friday, September 8.

Speaking to The Project panel on Monday night, Sam said he and his sister spent “half an hour laughing,” before she “fell asleep and never woke up”.

Co-host Carrie Bickmore was visibly holding back tears as he spoke.

Over the weekend, ahead of Connie’s funeral, Sam sat down with Mia Freedman to re-live her final days.

The day before her death, from the bed in her hospice, she was awarded a Medal of The Order of Australia from the Governor General Peter Cosgrove.

“We said, ‘Con Con it’s happening’,” Sam told Mia. “It looks like the smallest smile when you watch the video back but really it was an ear-to-ear smile, she just didn’t have the energy to move her face properly.”

“It was perfect. Every part of it was perfect. She heard, not just from her family or her village, but from the government that she did put in a great effort, that she was an inspiration, and that her work won’t be forgotten and will be continued.”

Sam said the Governor kissed Connie on the forehead and the family who were present delivered small round of applause.

“The Governor General left us alone for a while. We smile and laughed and she fell asleep and never woke up.”

A day later, and Connie passed away. “She went out on top,” Sam said. “She went out on top.”

Sam is still dedicated to reaching the Love Your Sister goal of raising $10 million for cancer research. He says it’s likely he won’t stop there.

“I feel as if Connie’s coursing through me now,” he told me. “I feel like she’s inside me. I feel stronger. I am going to fulfill my promise to Connie and to our village to raise the $10 million. After that, I think I might get serious about fundraising.”

To donate to Love Your Sister, click here.

