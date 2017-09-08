Connie Johnson has been awarded a Medal of The Order of Australia from her bed in hospice.

Connie Johnson of Love Your Sister has been awarded the Medal of The Order of Australia – a medal given to recognise a person’s extraordinary achievements and their service to fellow citizens.

Johnson, who has been battling cancer for more than 10 years, has worked with her brother, actor Samuel Johnson, to raise money for funding in cancer research through the charity Love Your Sister.

The mother-of-two is facing her final days in a hospice, with friends and family surrounding her, where yesterday she was paid a visit by the Governor General Peter Cosgrove.

“Can you see that shiny thing on her chest? It’s a Medal of The Order of Australia, awarded for her services to our community and humanity!,” brother Samuel posted to Facebook. “Her eyes danced like when we were kids. She looked so alive.”

“Afterwards, she looked at me sideways, because she can’t move her head too well, and she kept saying, in her weak and raspy voice…’Can you believe it? Can you believe it? Look what we did. We did something!'”

Sam continued to say: “This is an awful time, we won’t bullsh*t, but please believe that she feels SO cushioned by your love and has been finding so many rainbows.”

Congratulations, Connie. Your legacy will live on and there is no medal quite good enough to reflect the hope you’ve brought to fellow cancer patients around Australia.

