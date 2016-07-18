Australian actress Gemma Ward shares beautiful pregnancy announcement.

Australian model and actress, Gemma Ward, has announced on Instagram that she’s expecting a child.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star shared an ultrasound video, simply captioned: “Yes we are expecting our 2nd.”

Yes we are expecting our 2nd ???????? ???????? A video posted by Gemma Ward (@gem.gems) on Jul 17, 2016 at 4:25pm PDT

Ward and partner David Letts have a two-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Naia, who was born in December 2013. She spoke to The Daily Mail last year about how being a mother has changed her.

She claimed that raising Naia has helped her to relax her diet and also revealed a different side to modelling, The Daily Mail reported. “I feel really good,” she explained. “I feel strong because I feel really womanly and I feel like I can appreciate [my career].”