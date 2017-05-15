'Confetti hair' is the happiest colour trend we've ever laid eyes on.

If further evidence were needed blondes really do have more fun, a quick peek at the Blondies of Melbourne Instagram account would surely convince you.

The team at the popular Melbourne hair salon specialises in unique colour looks for clients who want to brighten up a tad — you might remember “rainbow roots” which swept social media earlier this year.

Blondies’ co-founder Karen chatted to us with the salon’s latest innovative colouring trick that results in a slightly softer look: “confetti hair”.

Here’s what you need to know.

What was the inspiration for confetti hair?

"I wanted to create something unique, soft and feminine but most importantly, fun!"

How do you create the look?

"On pre-lightened blonde hair we took fine slices of hair and stamped thin lines in alternating colours and alternating angles to create a buzzing spotty effect."