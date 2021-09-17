'I did a workout with Commando Steve, and he taught me my new fitness mantra.'

When the offer of a workout from Commando Steve landed in my inbox, I was a little... scared.

I like a challenge but I also really hate burpees, and something about the whole thing just seemed like... a thing that burpees would get involved in.

I crossed my fingers and agreed. I would be put through my paces (and probably burpeeing) for a good cause after all, as Steve is an ambassador for the Cerebral Palsy Alliance's STEPtember fundraising challenge.

The goal is for people to take 10,000 steps per day each day of the month, raising money for initiatives to ensure people with cerebral palsy can live their best lives. So yeah, I guess I'll burpee to that.

Watch: This is... how I went. Post continues below video.



Video supplied.

Plus, with many of us living extended periods of time in lockdowns I was keen to pick his brain on a couple of things: 1. ways to diversify my exercise, because my own home workouts became... monotonous months ago, and 2. motivation tips, because surely even the Commando has days where he doesn't want to do... anything? Right? RIGHT?

Before long, the workout had arrived and yep... burpees were there, waiting patiently to inflict their pain. Sigh.

Besides that, I was actually pleasantly surprised at the plan: it was less 'destroy yourself for an hour' and more 'mindfully move your body for short bursts of time'.

Plus, the only equipment needed was a timer, which made it accessible for all of us stuck at home. Here's how it all went.

The warm-up.

I don't know about you, but to me warming up has always been the most boring part about exercise. It just feels... meh. I've tried very hard to change this mindset, because I know it's also super important and the best way to set yourself up for a good workout.