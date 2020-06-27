From Military Wives to original horror movie Relic: Everything coming to Stan this July.

Well folks, winter is well and truly upon us.

With more chilly days ahead, many of us will be spending our free time binge-watching TV shows. And to be honest, we're secretly loving it.

Thankfully, Stan is dropping a bunch of new TV shows and movies next month to help keep us occupied.

From true crime documentaries like Outcry to addictive reality TV shows like Canada's Drag Race, Stan has something for all of us to binge-watch all month long.

Here is every TV show and movie coming to the streaming service in July 2020.

TV Shows

Canada's Drag Race







Image: Stan. If you're a fan of RuPaul’s Drag Race, then you're going to love Canada's Drag Race, which sees 12 Canadian drag queens compete for the title of 'Canada’s Next Drag Superstar.' Much like the original series, the Canadian edition features a number of tests and challenges that the queens must master including singing, dancing, acting and costume making. The competition is fierce with one contestant eliminated at the end of each episode.

New episodes will be released weekly.

Premieres: July 3, the same day as Canada.

Bates Motel

For fans of the horror film, Psycho, TV series Bates Motel looks at the twisted relationship between serial killer-to-be, Norman Bates, played by Freddie Highmore, and his mother Norma, played by Vere Farmiga. The series serves as a prelude to the hit horror film and gives us a glimpse into why Norman became one of the most infamous murderers of all time.

Premieres: July 10.

Zomboat!

Speaking of horror, British sitcom Zomboat! follows four young adults who try to escape the zombie apocalypse on a canal boat after zombies take over the city of Birmingham. The comedy-horror series stars Leah Brotherhood, Cara Theobold, Hamza Jeetooa and Ryan McKen.

Premieres: July 24.

Outcry