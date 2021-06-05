From The Bold Type to Younger: The 7 most comforting shows to watch on Stan right now.

There's nothing quite like a comforting TV show.

Whether you're watching one from the beginning or re-watching it for the thousandth time, they make you laugh, (sometimes) cry, and feel like you're hanging out with old friends.

With the arrival of winter as well as Melbourne's lockdown, there's no better time to rug up on the couch and watch something that just makes you feel good.

So without further ado, here are the seven most comforting shows to watch on Stan right now.

The Bold Type

Image: Stan.

It's almost time to say goodbye to Kate, Jane and Sutton as the fifth and final season of The Bold Type has arrived.

The show, which was inspired by the life and career of former Cosmopolitan magazine editor-in-chief, Joanna Coles (who also acts as an Executive Producer on the series), follows the three best friends as they navigate their jobs at Scarlet Magazine while balancing friendship, love lives and all the complications that come with it.

As one of our favourite, heartwarming shows over the past few years, we highly suggest you binge it from the beginning or watch the final season now.

Watch all of season one to four and new episodes dropping weekly on Stan now.

Younger

Image: Stan.