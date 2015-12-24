Who would have thought bath time could cause such a fuss?

Not Danish comedian Torbin Chris who has spent a chunk of December experiencing the internet outrage cycle.

A Facebook post he put up of himself in the bath with his two-year-old daughter attracted the ire of online judgement-passers.

It was picked up by media around the world, and reported as though the bulk of comments on the post, which got almost 60,000 likes and was shared thousands of times, were negative attacks.

Chris posted the picture to make a point about the normality of children seeing their parents naked, and parents bathing with their small children.

In a video he has since uploaded to Facebook, Chris talks about how surprised he was by the way the post had been reported.

“So I took this picture of me and my daughter nude in the bathroom and that just went way viral and apparently it’s about time we had that debate because if a picture of me being totally natural in a natural setting can go viral and be on newspapers all over the world… we were on the wrong track,” he said.

“The wide majority of people were on my side, there were of course was a little number of people who were really upset about the whole thing but who gives a s**t about them?

“Those little number of people, they’ve somehow gotten their will, they’ve gotten their way and so the rest of us who know its OK to be naked with your child think “oh maybe this is wrong”.

“Why do that when we know they’re wrong? …Somehow the people who are scared of nudity got the upper hand, where really they weren’t dealt a good hand to begin with.”

Watch the whole video here:



