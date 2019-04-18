— With AAP.

The following deals with suicide. For 24-hour crisis support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14.

1. Columbine massacre-obsessed teenager dead after police manhunt.

A Florida teenager believed to be obsessed with the Columbine massacre has been found dead in Colorado after she triggered a manhunt by making a “pilgrimage” to the state just days before the 20th anniversary of the infamous school attack.

Sol Pais, an 18-year-old student from Surfside, Florida, was found by authorities in Clear Creek County, about 64km west of Columbine High School, where two teenage male students shot and killed 12 classmates and a teacher on April 20, 1999, before taking their own lives.

Pais appeared to have died by suicide, Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader said during a news conference with school officials on Wednesday.

Pais flew from Miami to Denver on Monday, where she bought a pump-action shotgun and ammunition, FBI Special Agent in Charge Dean Phillips said at a news conference on Tuesday. Denver is adjacent to Jefferson County.

Denver area schools were closed on Wednesday as FBI agents, Jefferson County deputies and Colorado state troopers searched for Pais.

“There was a pilgrimage here. That’s pretty clear and convincing evidence that we have a threat to the school,” McDonald said.

We can confirm that Sol Pais is deceased. We are grateful to everyone who submitted tips and to all our law enforcement partners for their efforts in keeping our community safe. — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 17, 2019

Some 20 to 30 officers searched for her near the Echo Lake Campground in the Arapaho National Forest on Wednesday morning, after authorities received reports of a naked woman with a gun running through the woods, CBS4 in Denver reported.

No shots were fired by authorities as they closed in on Pais, the station reported, citing law enforcement sources.