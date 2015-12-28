The next big thing in baking: Colour-changing cakes.

It was the debate that plagued dinner tables and office cubicles for a good week in 2015: blue and black or white and gold?
Yes, we’re talking about “the dress”. (#teamwhiteandgold).
Now, as we enter 2016, we have found the dress of baked goods which will leave you wondering “what colour is it really?”
Behold, the colour-changing cake:
Yep, totally trippy.
Youtube account, CharlotteSometimes uploaded the video (sans instructions) where the cake appears to change colours as it turns.
The changing colour is due to a nifty icing technique Reddit users describe as similar to moving image toys.
So, what colour is it really?
