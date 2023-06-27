5 people died in the Colorado club shooting last year. Now the shooter has been sentenced.

It was just before midnight when Anderson Lee Aldrich entered an LGBTQ+ nightclub in Colorado, in the US.

The then 22-year-old was wearing body armour when he began open firing at partygoers and staff at Club Q on November 19 last year.

The first 911 call came at 11.56pm, with officers dispatched to the scene a minute later.

Inside the club, screams, shots and the sound of breaking glass could be heard amongst the loud music.

Club regular Joshua Thurman was on the dance floor when he heard the gunshots thinking "it was the music".

"I turned around and saw not the gun... but the light coming out of the gun," he told reporters.

Thurman quickly ran to the club's dressing room with another customer before they called the police.

"As we’re on the phone telling the police to hurry, we’re hearing more shots, people yelling, people screaming."

Behind the bar, Michael Anderson was mixing drinks when he saw "the outline of a man wearing a rifle at the entrance of the club".

"Glass began to spew everywhere all around me," he later told CNN.

"It hit me this was actually happening, in real life, to me and my friends... I feared I was not going to make it out of that club alive. I have never prayed so sincerely and quickly in my life as I did in that moment."

Eventually, Navy Officer Thomas James confronted the shooter inside the club, grabbing the barrel of his rifle.

"I simply wanted to save the family I found," he later said in a statement, as per CNN.

That's when decorated army veteran Richard Fierro, who was at the club celebrating a birthday with his wife, daughter and her friends, rushed over and helped subdue the shooter until police arrived.

"My husband took the gunman down," Fierro's wife Jessica told reporters after the shooting.