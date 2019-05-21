ROAD TEST: "I tried the six-step skincare regime that's a good alternative to Botox."

As women, sometimes it feels like we can’t catch a break with our skin.

Let’s face it, we spend most of our teens battling pimples, and then, when we finally finish that awkward stage of life they call puberty, and we are back on track to that path of beautiful smooth glowing skin. Before we know it, we’re suddenly in the “prevention” stage as fine lines, wrinkles, loss of moisture, loss of firmness and premature ageing from our hot sunny summers starts to kick in (I’m in my 30s and it’s definitely playing on my mind).

It’s easy to see why so many women jump straight on the bandwagon and head down the path of injectables. We have all heard the saying “beauty is pain”, but for those who have a low-pain tolerance and can’t stand the thought of having needles in their face, rest assured there are other options on the market that are less invasive and not as expensive.

One of them is Aus Medic Co, a local brand that’s created a bit of a buzz with its new six-step skincare regime with plumping peptides and active botanicals. I gave it a road test so you know exactly what you’re getting. (You’re welcome.)

So what is Aus Medic Co and how does it work?

Who else has walked down the aisle of a pharmacy and has been overwhelmed by the amount of anti-ageing products available? I sure have, and what’s even more confusing is trying to figure what is in them and how to use them correctly. What comes first? Do you apply the face serum before the eye cream? Or the eye cream after the moisturiser? What about when you read the ingredients, and you have no bloody idea what they are, or even how to pronounce them? I’m anxious just thinking about it.

Lucky for us, Aus Medic Co has reduced that anxiety by making the regime as simple as steps one to six. The products are even numbered to make it even easier.

The main ingredient in Aus Medic Co's regime are peptides, which are fragments of proteins made up of amino acids. Peptides assist skin cells to produce collagen - and the more collagen you have in your skin, the smoother, more youthful and glowier your skin looks.