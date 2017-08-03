I’ve always had a love/hate relationship with my teeth – I love that they can bite through my favourite snacks, but I hate the way they look.

I was lucky growing up. I never needed braces and I didn’t have to spend hours at the orthodontist – my chompers were pretty straight and relatively healthy.

But after way too many caffeinated beverages and not enough trips to the dentist, my teeth look well, just a little bit neglected.

Up until now my entire dental hygiene routine involved picking up whatever toothpaste was on special at the supermarket and not giving it a second thought. I'd brush my teeth twice a day, floss, and even splurge with the occasional mouthwash, but I never thought about my teeth and how they affected my confidence.

And they really did impact the way I thought about myself. I shied away from the camera and found myself worrying about them way too often.

Over the years I've tried whitening products, but they've always been really fussy and time-consuming and I've given up on them after a day or two.

So I just accepted that I would always have slightly yellow teeth and became the queen of the closed mouth smile.

But recently, I started a new beauty ritual. Much to my surprise, it's changing the way I think about my teeth.

I started using Colgate Optic White's High Impact White whitening toothpaste, along with Colgate Optic White's toothbrush with its own built-in whitening pen.