Can you teach a 5 year old to code? We tried 3 genius little robots to find out.

Look, I’ve seen movies where hackers write in seemingly endless ones and zeros in order to bring down bank vaults and I enjoyed The Matrix trilogy, but that’s pretty much my exposure to coding.

To me, coding looks like another language I’m not sure I’ll ever decipher. But it's one my daughter will in the years to come, with coding now compulsory in primary schools.

What I didn't know was that you can start even earlier than that. As young as four, according to Learning Resources, an award-winning brand with some pretty darn fun coding robots (including 'coding critters') that introduce kids to coding and STEM learning (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) through play.

When these robots arrived on my doorstep, it was smack bang in the middle of school holidays, and by this stage we’d done all the crafting one can handle so we ripped open the packaging with glee.

To my five-year-old daughter’s delight, she pulled out a little creature by the name of Ranger, a little dog on tiny wheels who, along with his little dog sidekick Zip, were promising to show us how to learn coding.

I say us, because this was going to be as much of a learning curve for me as it was Miss 5.

Robot road test #1: Coding Critters: Ranger & Zip ($59 at Target)

My daughter and Ranger. Image: Supplied.

In the box alongside Ranger and Zip, there was a slide, a seesaw, a doghouse, a ball and a bone, and little paw-shaped cards that had commands drawn on them: forward, left, right and reverse.