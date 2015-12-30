5 summer cocktail recipes that'll get your holiday started.

Images: Dan Murphy’s.

During the summer break, gelato, frappes and other icy treats will very capably keep you cool throughout the day.

When it gets to five o’clock*, however, nothing at all can beat a fresh, zingy cocktail. (*No judgement if you start earlier — you’re on holidays, after all).

The great thing about cocktails is you don’t need a fully-stocked bar or fancy mixologist skills to whip one up — just a few key ingredients and plenty of ice in the freezer. The only really tricky party is deciding what to make… but don’t worry, we can help you with that.

Courtesy of Dan Murphy’s, here are five delicious, refreshing (and easy!) recipes that’ll make you feel like you’re holidaying in the tropics… even if you’re just reclining on the lounge at home.

Cuba Libre

You'll need

45ml rum

90ml cola

3 lime quarters

1 lime quarter, to garnish

What to do

Step 1. Muddle rum and three lime quarters in a tall glass

Step 2: Add ice and cola

Step 3: Garnish with a lime quarter

El Diablo

You'll need

45ml tequila

15ml crème de cassis

15ml fresh lime juice

10ml sugar syrup

Ginger ale, to top

Lime wedge, to garnish