A stepmum's viral photo is solid proof that co-parenting can work.

One stepmum out to prove that co-parenting can work has been met with overwhelming support from the thousands of people who sent her photo viral.

Earlier this month, Emilee Player was at her step-daughter Maelyn’s soccer game in Columbus, Georgia with her husband and the four-year-old girl’s mum and partner.

For many families, this could have been an awkward run-in or even cause for an argument, but not for these two couples, who went above and beyond to show everyone just who Maelyn’s parents are.

Emilee captioned the image of herself, Ricky Player (Maelyn’s dad), Clara Cazeau (Maelyn’s mum) and Alex Cazeau (Maelyn’s stepdad), "Because of us, I will never believe co-parenting can't work!"

"I KNOW through experience it CAN WORK! Choose to do what's best for your child and everything will just fall into place," she wrote.

While it may not be that easy for all families, many parents have been supportive of the four and the united example they set in raising their child, sharing the image more than 82,000 times.

"Awesome job. Wish all divorced families could/WOULD live this way!" wrote one commenter.

Others lamented their own circumstances and described how they wish they could find a way to a similar relationship with their exes.