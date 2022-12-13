7 clues that [redacted] was always going to die in The White Lotus season two finale.

Last night, our good friend Tanya McQuoid met her watery end in the finale of The White Lotus season two.

It was a big loss for the manufacturers of oversized sunnies and silk scarves, and all of us who had fallen in love with her one-liners over her two-season reign.

The only consolation is that she died doing what she loved... holidaying at an expensive resort and also being a bit stupid.

And while Tanya's death came as a surprise to most of us (I tell ya I GASPED OUT LOUD), the signs that she would die have been planted throughout the show. In fact, there's even a clue in season one.

Here are all the signs you missed:

1. Tanya hints at her own death in season one.

At the end of season one, Tanya tells Greg that death is "the last immersive experience I haven't tried".

So nice of him to organise that experience for her.

2. Tanya has a premonition about her own death in episode one.

In episode one, Tanya and Greg are having sex when Tanya suddenly pushes Greg off her.

She tells him that she had a vision of "all these men with very effeminate hairstyles". In the vision, she also saw Greg and his eyes were like "shark eyes... just completely dead. LIKE DEAD".