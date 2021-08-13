Where are they now? The cast of Clueless, 26 years after its release.

In 1995, iconic high school flick Clueless hit cinemas for the first time, and little known stars as Alicia Silverstone, Paul Rudd and Donald Faison (to name a few) were catapulted into the spotlight.

The film followed wealthy high school student Cher and her best friend Dionne as they became matchmakers for two of their teachers and gave new girl Tai a makeover.

And ever since, it's been staple watching in any teenage girl's repertoire.

Video via Paramount Pictures

But what exactly have the cast of Clueless been doing in the 26 years since the film was released?

Alicia Silverstone – Cher.

Two years after Clueless, in 1997, Alicia Silverstone starred in Batman & Robin as Batgirl.

In 1997, after starting her own production company, Silverstone released their first film, Excess Baggage, and received… mediocre reviews.

As she entered the noughties, the American-born actress’ career took off, as she starred in several feature films and a Broadway debut.

But she also committed to activism, becoming an advocate for PETA, and reportedly took an anti-vaxxer stance.