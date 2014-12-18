Clinique's wrapped up Christmas for you.

There’s nothing quite like the excitement of Christmas morning. Of course, as we get older, that excitement does fade a little.

Why? Perhaps it’s because we no longer put out Christmas stockings, ready to be stuffed with a dozen gorgeous little things. Because Christmas isn’t just about the pleasure of giving and receiving. It’s also about the joy of unwrapping.

Each little gift as a new thrill, a new discovery. That’s why we love Clinique‘s gift-sets so much. They may all be tied in neat, handsome packages, but inside there are so many more surprises. Here are a few of the season’s best.

Clinique Christmas Gift Sets

Party Lips and Nails

Party Pretty makeup set

Clinique Aromatics Style

Perfectly Happy

Softer, Smoother Skin

Even Better Skin Care set

Great Skin For Him If the men in your life wont admit to wanting skincare products (but have been liberally stealing yours), this is the ticket. It includes Face Scrub, Aloe Shave Gel, Post-Shave Soother, Anti-Age Moisturizer, and it comes in a wash bag that could easily double as a shaver pouch. It's $69.00. Buy it here.