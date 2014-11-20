Tragedy strikes newly engaged couple as woman falls to her death

By SHAUNA ANDERSON

It is a tragic, shocking death.

A woman only 38-years old left dead after falling from a cliff face while camping with her fiancé.

Engaged just two months.

The couple’s tumultuous relationship has now been laid bare with disturbing reports of domestic violence and an AVO sought.

38-year old Megan Moody and her partner Paul Veitch were camping Tuesday night at a popular swimming spot south-west of Sydney near Tahmoor.

Fairfax Media report that the two had set up for the night, bringing supplies with them and bushwalking that afternoon.

They set out around 8.30pm to get water for their billy can when Paul saw Megan slip off a cliff.

36-year old Paul Veith, described as being distraught when he spoke with police, said she lost her footing and fell 25 metres down the cliff.

Camden police Inspector Jayne Doherty told media that while police were looking at all possibilities there was nothing to indicate that her death was anything but a tragic accident.

“They were heading down with a bucket to get some water from the pool. He was walking not far behind her and she went over the edge of the cliff,” Inspector Doherty said.

“He looked out and couldn’t see her, so he climbed down himself,” she said.

Paul desperately tried to resuscitate her but when she did not respond he climbed back to their campsite and called triple-0.

Police Rescue attended the scene 20 minutes later and found Megan Moody dead.

A crime scene was established and her body was carried out about 1am.

